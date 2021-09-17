https://noqreport.com/2021/09/17/are-covid-vaccines-engineered-to-disable-our-immune-systems/

ER Editor : Dr. Mike Williams does a sterling job of explaining the probable mechanism behind the mRNA vaccines and why they have been engineered to TURN OFF a key element in our immune system response (this element is particular TLRs or toll-like receptors). Turning off this component permits the mRNA to enter our cells to do its job. When these are neutralized or prevented from working, however, there is then a knock-on effect on the CD8 T-cells , which are vital to a robust immune-system response. As Dr. Ryan Cole refers to them in this article/tweet , they are your ‘killer’ cells which, among other things, keep viruses in check. When you turn off certain TLRs, you also disable these highly necessary T-cells. Whoever thought this was good idea?

All of which may explain why certain types of cancer, as well as shingles, seem to be on the rise following Covid vaccination.

Dr. Williams walks us through the science.

******** Stabilising the Code

DR. MIKE WILLIAMS

In life and in science, changes have consequences. With hindsight, the bad ones are easy to see, some may argue. But when we examine the natural consequences of changes in the arena […]