Breaking news out of Arizona right now where we’re seeing a report that a settlement has been reached between Maricopa County and the State Senate over the outstanding audit issue of routes and Splun logs:

Former GOP Rep. John Shadegg will be the special master appointed to hire IT specialists to look at the routers and logs:

And:

The county was at risk of losing almost half of its operating budget if they didn’t comply with the State Senate request:

The county will also foot the bill for replacing the voting machines:

Wow, we might be close to the end of this after all:

