https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/17/audit-update-settlement-reached-over-routers-between-maricopa-county-and-the-arizona-state-senate/

Breaking news out of Arizona right now where we’re seeing a report that a settlement has been reached between Maricopa County and the State Senate over the outstanding audit issue of routes and Splun logs:

Update: Settlement reached. The county will work through a special master to answer questions from the Arizona Senate about its routers and Splunk logs. The county will also drop its complaint asking the Senate for $2.8M to replace its voting machines. — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) September 18, 2021

Former GOP Rep. John Shadegg will be the special master appointed to hire IT specialists to look at the routers and logs:

The Senate will send a letter to AG saying this fulfills the Senate’s subpoenas. The special master is former U.S. Congressman John Shadegg, who will hire 1-3 IT specialists to look at routers, Splunk logs. Here’s the agreement: https://t.co/C2tDaYfV63 — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) September 18, 2021

And:

BREAKING Maricopa County Board settles with Senate GOP over subpoena for computer routers. County faced loss of hundreds of millions in revenue after GOP AG Brnovich ruled subpoena was valid. Details coming in:

▶️Senate drops subpoena but won’t get routers.

(more) — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) September 18, 2021

The county was at risk of losing almost half of its operating budget if they didn’t comply with the State Senate request:

Remember how the county stands to lose 42% of its operating budget if it doesn’t give over routers to the Senate? I know it’s Friday night, but the county’s executive session starts 4:45 p.m. tonight, decision may come after. So check my tweets later – or check @azcentral. — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) September 17, 2021

The county will also foot the bill for replacing the voting machines:

On the cost of replacing the voting machines that were examined in the audit, the county will take that on. Story TK in a bit explaining everything. — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) September 18, 2021

Wow, we might be close to the end of this after all:

ONE FINAL THING…

▶️Senate President Fann writes letter to AG Brnovich telling him to call off the dogs. — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) September 18, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

