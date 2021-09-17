https://noqreport.com/2021/09/17/australia-transformed-a-vaccination-nation/

Editor's note: This is the second part of a two-part series detailing how Australia has responded to the COVID threat. In part one , we discussed the encroaching authoritarianism and the closing of state borders. In this final segment, we examine how Australians are reacting to the coercive nature of the government's plan for near-full vaccination.

With some now giving up on the “COVID zero” pipedream, Australia’s new solution to the pandemic is vaccination . A national reopening scheme – based on a vaccine push – has been met with support from 62% of Australians, according to the BBC. While states that have endured harsh lockdowns may be more willing to support the vaccine drive, others are not on board with the national plan. Living in a Cave?

States such as Western Australia, where borders were shut tight against the pandemic, “basically have no transmission and no restrictions, people basically live normal lives so telling them they have to face the virus is really, really hard,” says Professor Ivo Mueller, a population health and immunity expert from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute in Melbourne.

In one spat, Prime Minister Scott Morrison […]