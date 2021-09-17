https://thelibertydaily.com/benedict-milley-makes-ludicrous-excuse-for-treason/

Imagine if a general in the Kennedy administration called his counterpart in the Soviet Union and said his boss wasn’t really going to follow through with threats during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Imagine if one of Obama’s generals alerted Pakistan that we were coming in for Osama bin Laden. Whatever excuses they could possibly make for such hypothetical traitorous actions would still pale compared to what General Mark “Benedict” Milley claimed as his reasoning for promising to warn China ahead of a U.S. attack.

His excuse was that it’s “routine.”

According to Politico:

The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley such said calls are “routine” and were done “to reassure both allies and adversaries in this case in order to ensure strategic stability.” The chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff spoke to The Associated Press and another reporter traveling with him to Europe. Milley has been at the center of a firestorm amid reports he made two calls to Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army to assure him that the United States was not going to suddenly go to war with or attack China. Descriptions of the calls made last October and in January were first aired in excerpts from the forthcoming book “Peril” by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The book says Milley told Li that he would warn Li in the event of an attack.

No, General Milley. There is nothing “routine” about promising to warn an enemy of the United States ahead of a future attack. The Commander-in-Chief has a duty to the Constitution to defend the nation and as long as his military decisions fall within the powers ascribed to him, it is not the role of a general in his command to warn the enemy. That is treason prima facie and Milley knows it. He knew it when he made the promise and he knows it now.

Let’s hope Milley is thoroughly grilled, fired, and charged for treason during his September 28 testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee. This man cannot be allowed the generous privileges his position gives him.

