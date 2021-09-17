https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/09/17/bidens-drone-war-in-afghanistan-seems-to-be-killing-more-civilians-than-terrorists-n1479599

On Friday, the Pentagon admitted that a drone strike in Kabul last month killed 10 civilians, not ISIS-K terrorists, as was originally claimed.

“This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology,” Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie of Central Command said.

McKenzie took responsibility “for this strike and this tragic outcome.”

I guess the buck doesn’t stop with Biden.

The Biden administration had originally claimed that at least one ISIS-K terrorist had been killed in the strike, but an investigation proved that wasn’t the case. All those killed were civilians.

Drone strikes were popular with Barack Obama for the limited risk to U.S. troops, but despite their incredible accuracy from the air, drone strikes often result in collateral damage. The Obama administration claimed in the summer of 2016 that Obama’s drone attacks resulted in as many as 116 civilian deaths, but human rights groups said the number was likely closer to 1,100.

In the wake of Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, some have predicted that the United States will have to re-invade Afghanistan to protect our country. Biden clearly thinks that an Obama-style drone war will prevent that, but like Obama’s drone war, Biden’s is resulting in the deaths of innocent Afghans. Last month, another drone strike reportedly resulted in the deaths of nine members of a single family, including six children.

After originally claiming a victorious strike, the Biden administration curiously refused to identify who was killed—prompting speculation that the Biden administration was simply trying to create good news to distract from the quagmire they’d created.

Given all the reports of civilians killed in Biden’s drone strikes, one has to wonder if the Biden administration has killed more innocents than ISIS-K terrorists. I’m not sure, but something tells me it’s the former.

