https://www.dailywire.com/news/bidens-jerusalem-embassy-wont-acknowledge-judaisms-holiest-day-to-palestinians

The Biden administration’s State Department, which has been celebrating the one-year anniversary of the historic Abraham Accords between Israel and its Arab neighbors although they had nothing to do with it, as it was the fruit of the Trump administration’s labors, showed its spinelessness once again this week, as the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem acknowledged Judaism’s holiest day, Yom Kippur, but the wing of the embassy that deals with Palestinian issues only called it a “local holiday.”

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, which is only there because former President Trump willed it so, tweeted: “U.S. Embassy Jerusalem wishes a meaningful Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) to all those who observe this holy day. May you be sealed in the Book of Life and G’mar Hatima Tova!”

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem wishes a meaningful Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) to all those who observe this holy day. May you be sealed in the Book of Life and G’mar Hatima Tova! pic.twitter.com/LrAqWv80EG — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) September 15, 2021

They added, “Today @StateDeptSpox recognizes the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords and wishes all those observing Yom Kippur an easy and meaningful fast.”

Today @StateDeptSpox recognizes the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords and wishes all those observing Yom Kippur an easy and meaningful fast. pic.twitter.com/wqc3XvZ1oV — Department of State (@StateDept) September 15, 2021

Observant Jews fast from sundown on the eve of Yom Kippur until an hour after sundown the following night; not only do they not eat over that period but they are also commanded not to drink anything as well.

Meanwhile the part of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem which deals with the Palestinians would not acknowledge Judaism’s holiest day, instead writing, “Our office is closed today, Thursday, September 16, for the local holiday. We will reopen for normal business tomorrow, Friday, September 17.”

Our office is closed today, Thursday, September 16, for the local holiday. We will reopen for normal business tomorrow, Friday, September 17. pic.twitter.com/dOT8c9Zfat — US Palestinian Affairs Unit (@USPalAffairs) September 16, 2021

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem had no problem acknowledging the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in April, writing, “To all our Muslim friends observing the holy month of Ramadan, we wish you and your families a meaningful and peaceful Ramadan. “

To all our Muslim friends observing the holy month of Ramadan, we wish you and your families a meaningful and peaceful Ramadan. #RamadanKareem

إلى جميع أصدقائنا المسلمين الذين يحتفلون بشهر رمضان المبارك ، نتمنى لكم ولعائلاتكم رمضان كريم ومبارك

רמדאן כרים לכל החוגגים! pic.twitter.com/4xHamiiWW9 — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) April 12, 2021

The Biden administration and the State Department have returned to calling Israeli control of the Biblical lands of Judea and Samaria an occupation after the Trump administration had refused to do so, as The Times Of Israel reported last April:

US President Joe Biden’s administration said Wednesday that Israel’s control of the West Bank is indeed “occupation,” clarifying its stance after the release of a report that seemed to downplay the term, adopting language used by Donald Trump’s government. The State Department’s annual report on human rights “does use the term ‘occupation’ in the context of the current status of the West Bank,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “This has been the longstanding position of previous administrations of both parties over the course of many decades,” he said.

In March 2019, former President Donald Trump acknowledged Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. He stated, “The State of Israel took control of the Golan Heights in 1967 to safeguard its security from external threats. Today, aggressive acts by Iran and terrorist groups, including Hizballah, in southern Syria continue to make the Golan Heights a potential launching ground for attacks on Israel. Any possible future peace agreement in the region must account for Israel’s need to protect itself from Syria and other regional threats. Based on these unique circumstances, it is therefore appropriate to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”

Biden administration Secretary of State Antony Blinken has not acknowledged Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

