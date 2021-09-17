https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bill-maher-liberal-media-has-lied-about-covid-risk-democrats-are-easily-fooled/

Excellent hit from last night’s show

‘Liberal media has lied about Covid risk, democrats are misinformed’

“Liberal media has to take responsibility for that, for scaring the shit out of people. And the reason why I’m bringing this up is because it’s much harder for every touring act to sell tickets in blue states. They’re afraid to go out of the house. Whereas in red states, it’s all good to go.”

Here’s the full segment — Getting anger from both sides, thoughts on Norm MacDonald





