Bill Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” called out left-wing media during an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for “scaring the s*** out of people” over the COVID-19 pandemic, so much so that he is having a hard time selling tickets in more liberal parts of the country.

“I have to cite a survey that was in The New York Times, which is a liberal paper, so they weren’t looking for this answer,” Maher said after talking about some of the cities that he is going to be touring in the near future. “But they were talking about this, the question was, what do you think the chances are that you would have to go to the hospital if you got COVID. And Democrats thought that was way higher than Republicans. 41% of Democrats, and the answer is between one and five percent.:

“41% of Democrats thought it was over 50%, another 28% thought it was 20 to 49%. So 70% of Democrats thought it was way, way, way higher than it really was,” Maher continued. “Liberal media has to take a little responsibility for that, for scaring the s*** out of people.”

“And the reason why I’m bringing this up is because it’s much harder for every touring act to sell tickets in blue states,” Maher continued. “Whereas in red states, it’s all good to go. So I just want to say to those people in Raphael, in Pittsburgh, and New York, I ain’t gonna give it to you. I promise, it’s safe. We’re doing everything we can. There’s distancing, there’s masking. Enjoy. Live life. Embrace life.”

JIMMY KIMMEL: So, you are, you’re on tour now, which is– BILL MAHER: Yes. KIMMEL: How is that going? MAHER: Are you gonna mention where at some point? That’s why I came here. KIMMEL: I am going to mention where I have a list of the places. The places are. You’re going to be at the San Jose Civic Center on the 26th. MAHER: Thank you KIMMEL: You’re going to be in Pittsburgh on November 13th. MAHER: Thank you. KIMMEL: And you’ll be in Madison Square Garden– MAHER: New York, in November. Now, the reason why this is relevant, I have to cite a survey that was in The New York Times, which is a liberal paper, so they weren’t looking for this answer. But they were talking about this, the question was, what do you think the chances are that you would have to go to the hospital if you got COVID. And Democrats thought that was way higher than Republicans. 41% of Democrats, and the answer is between one and five percent. KIMMEL: Okay. MAHER: 41% of Democrats thought it was over 50%, another 28% thought it was 20 to 49%. So 70% of Democrats thought it was way, way, way higher than it really was. Liberal media has to take a little responsibility for that, for scaring the s**t out of people. And the reason why I’m bringing this up is because it’s much harder for every touring act to sell tickets in blue states. KIMMEL: Oh, interesting. MAHER: They’re afraid to go out of the house. KIMMEL: I see. MAHER: Whereas in red states, it’s all good to go. So I just want to say to those people in Raphael, in Pittsburgh, and New York, I ain’t gonna give it to you. I promise, it’s safe. We’re doing everything we can. There’s distancing, there’s masking. Enjoy. Live life. Embrace life. KIMMEL: You did get it. MAHER: I got it after I was vaccinated. KIMMEL: You got it after you were vaccinated. Right, and you– MAHER: And had no symptoms, that may be because I was vaccinated, but let’s not even get into that because I know you and your boyfriend Howard Stern are very paranoid about this. But it’s, it’s a little weird that I got it after, but now many, many, many people have had that same situation. Look, bottom line is we know if you’re vaccinated, you almost never die from it. So look, I’m for whatever is getting America back to where I can see the James Bond movie in the theater.

