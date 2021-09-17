https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/17/bill-melugin-video-indicates-there-could-be-up-to-10000-more-migrants-en-route-to-cross-illegally-into-del-rio/

According to the Democrat mayor of Del Rio, Texas, there are more than 10,000 people who have illegally crossed into the U.S. waiting for CBP to process them. Mayor Lozano has been trying to get President Biden’s attention, but to no avail (and Biden’s leaving the WH for Delaware today).

Fox News’ Bill Melugin and his team at the border can no longer fly their drone to show the scope of the mess Biden created because the FAA has declared the area a no-fly zone due to “special security reasons.” What are the odds that the “security reasons” are the security of the Democrat narrative and to protect Biden’s approval rating from further plummeting?

For now, Melugin’s crew still can film from the ground, and the huge crisis in Del Rio might be about to get worse:

Law enforcement sources say there are up to 10,000 more migrants en route to cross illegally into Del Rio. They have been walking across a dam in the Rio Grande all morning long, and they then walk to the international bridge where they are congregating underneath. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xzAcyglRLB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

It’s out of control, and this administration is doing nothing. Has Kamala Harris, who’s supposedly been put in charge of border issues, even mentioned this? The last tweet from Harris with the word “border” in it is from last October.

Carry on. Nothing to see here. — Collins & Associates (@WhoPoured) September 17, 2021

Not if the Biden administration can help it!

Biggest COVID superspreader event in US history, ongoing for weeks, but Democrats feel they benefit from this somehow, so it’s no big deal for the Praetorian Guard media. Why would any citizen respect Biden admin’s mask mandates while this is occurring? https://t.co/HaL0qWeOQE — ryuge (@0ryuge) September 17, 2021

10,000 people huddled under a bridge in Texas and it’s going mostly ignored in media. https://t.co/ZTAYqqjKwq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2021

Maddening.

