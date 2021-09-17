https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-biden-admin-temporarily-closes-del-rio-port-of-entry-as-thousands-flood-area

The Biden administration announced late on Friday that it was moving to temporarily shut down the Del Rio Port of Entry along the Texas-Mexico border due to the more than 10,000 illegal aliens that had flooded the area, with hundreds more arriving on a seemingly regular basis.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection today announced that the Office of Field Operations (OFO) Del Rio Port of Entry will temporarily close and re-route traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass to more effectively manage resources and ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel,” the agency said in a statement. “This temporary closure and shift is necessary in order for CBP to respond to urgent safety and security needs presented by an influx of migrants into Del Rio and is effective immediately.”

The agency said that the move will protect the national security and economic interests of the United States. The traffic that normally uses the Amistad Dam International Bridge and the Del Rio International Bridge will be sent nearly 60 miles east to the Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

“Federal sources tell me that U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz flew into Del Rio, TX this afternoon and is currently down at the international bridge trying to get a handle on the situation,” Bill Melugin, Fox News national correspondent, reported. “More than 11,000 migrants under the bridge, with more coming.”

Melugin also posted video showing numerous buses and government SUVs entering the area, writing, “A large convoy of Border Patrol buses and vehicles have just pulled into the international bridge in Del Rio.”

“If these buses are loaded up with migrants, it’s unclear where they will be taken,” he added.

“Local holding facilities over capacity. BP agents here telling me they don’t know.”

Melugin recorded footage on Friday showing Democrat President Joe Biden’s border crisis during a helicopter flight over the area with Texas state officials. The footage showed hundreds of migrants illegally entering the United States in what Melugin described at one point as being a “wide open” border.

The footage comes after the administration once again suffered catastrophic border numbers for the month of August, with Border Patrol making more than 200,000 apprehensions of illegal aliens.

“Take a look at this as we move up the Rio Grande right here, that Mexican town that you’re looking across the river, that is Ciudad Acuña, that is the Mexican city where all these migrants are gathering,” Melugin said. “And you can see, they’re using this dam right here to walk across the Rio Grande and enter the United States illegally.”

“They then use a dirt path that’s right below us and they stream into the international bridge area. We are talking thousands of people showing up every single day here,” he continued. “The problem is what’s happening, the reason why they’re all congregated underneath that bridge is Border Patrol doesn’t have enough agents to process these folks; they’re completely overwhelmed. Their holding facilities are completely over capacity.”

Melugin noted that there were no U.S. officials on the ground turning back the illegal aliens as they arrived unchallenged onto U.S. soil after walking across the Rio Grande from Mexico.

