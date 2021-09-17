https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/17/breaking-biden-gets-another-loss-as-the-fda-votes-no-on-pfizer-boosters-for-most-americans/

Welp.

An FDA advisory panel just shot down the plan to “offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans”:

From the AP:

Although they may okay boosters for older Americans:

And we have another loss for team Biden:

One slide from the meeting showed that the risk of a healthy 30-year-old dying from Covid is only 1 in 250,000:

