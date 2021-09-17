https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/17/breaking-biden-gets-another-loss-as-the-fda-votes-no-on-pfizer-boosters-for-most-americans/

Welp.

An FDA advisory panel just shot down the plan to “offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans”:

WASHINGTON (AP) — FDA advisory panel soundly rejects a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 17, 2021

From the AP:

“Members of the FDA panel of outside experts voiced frustration that Pfizer had provided little data on safety of extra doses. And they complained that data provided by Israeli researchers about their booster campaign might not be suitable for predicting the US experience.” –@AP https://t.co/DlkCJrNsK7 — Jamie Ostroff, MLS (@TheJOstroff) September 17, 2021

Although they may okay boosters for older Americans:

#Breaking: FDA advisory group votes NO on Pfizer boosters for people 16+. Group members voiced concerns over a lack of data. Some said they would like to see boosters for older populations rather than the general population @WNCN — Judith Retana (@JudithWNCN) September 17, 2021

And we have another loss for team Biden:

UPDATE: Booster shots: FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer jabs in blow to Biden’s plan https://t.co/zaJwjrBYlq — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 17, 2021

One slide from the meeting showed that the risk of a healthy 30-year-old dying from Covid is only 1 in 250,000:

Slide from FDA meeting presented a few minutes ago: 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝘆 𝟯𝟬 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗹𝗱: 𝟬.𝟬𝟬𝟬𝟰%. 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀, 𝟭 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟱𝟬,𝟬𝟬𝟬. pic.twitter.com/KRTXZ7rGtv — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 17, 2021

