FDA panel rejects plan to administer Pfizer Covid booster doses to general public

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine committee has voted against authorizing booster doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 jab, stating that more data on the shot’s efficacy is needed.

The agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee met on Friday and heard arguments from scientists and Pfizer representatives in favor of authorizing a third dose of the US drugmaker’s Covid-19 vaccine for the general public. After several hours of deliberation, the panel voted 16-3 against approving the boosters.

The panel, however, could still clear the shots for older populations. Scientists continued debating the need for a third dose of the vaccines for older populations after their initial vote, leaving open the possibility of other votes.

The nonbinding decision by the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee comes as the Biden administration has said it wants to begin offering booster shots to the general public as early as next week, pending authorization from U.S. health regulators. While the agency hasn’t always followed the advice of its committee, it often does. A final FDA decision could come in a matter of hours. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has scheduled a two-day meeting next week to discuss plans to distribute the third shots in the U.S.

