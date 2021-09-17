https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-pentagon-confirms-children-killed-in-drone-strike-in-afghanistan

In a shocking admission Friday, the Pentagon confirmed that a drone strike in Afghanistan, meant to target members of ISIS-K who planned a deadly attack on the United States military in the waning days of the Afghanistan War, killed 10 civilians in a “tragic mistake.”

“The Pentagon acknowledged on Friday that a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan on Aug. 29 that officials said was necessary to prevent an attack on American troops was a tragic mistake that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, an American military official familiar with the investigation,” told the New York Times.

The explosive the U.S. military targeted were, instead, “most likely water bottles” and the “white Toyota sedan struck by the drone’s Hellfire missile” actually “posed no threat at all.”

This is a breaking news story, please refresh the page for updates.

