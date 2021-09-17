https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-pentagon-confirms-us-drone-strike-in-kabul-accidentally-killed-10-civilians-not-isis-target/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=breaking-pentagon-confirms-us-drone-strike-in-kabul-accidentally-killed-10-civilians-not-isis-target

BIDEN to AMERICA: The Withdrawal from Afghanistan Was an ‘Extraordinary Success’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.31.21

President Biden defended his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan during his address to the American people Tuesday afternoon, labeling the effort an “extraordinary success.”

“No nation has ever done anything like it in all of history. Only the United States had the capacity and the will to do it, and we did it today. The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill and bravery and selflessness courage of the United States Military,” said the President.

Joe Biden calls the mess of an evacuation from Afghanistan an “extraordinary success”. pic.twitter.com/8DOx35qTPQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 31, 2021

The US Embassy in Afghanistan posted a dire message on its official webpage Tuesday, saying the office has “suspended operations” and Americans can no longer rely on “United States government assistance.”

Latest security alert on US Embassy In Afghanistan website: “Make contingency plans to leave when it is safe to do so that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.” pic.twitter.com/d2DujvpSZ2 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) August 31, 2021

Read the full memo below:

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul suspended operations on August 31, 2021. While the U.S. government has withdrawn its personnel from Kabul, we will continue to assist U.S. citizens and their families in Afghanistan from Doha, Qatar.

The Embassy will continue to provide information via the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), the Embassy web page, Travel.State.Gov, and Facebook and Twitter. Consular services remain available outside Afghanistan. To locate the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate click here.

The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas. U.S. citizens still in country should:

to receive security updates and ensure you can be located in an emergency.

Review your personal security plans.

Be aware of your surroundings and local security developments at all times.

Keep a low profile.

Notify a trusted person of your travel and movement plans.

Make contingency plans to leave when it is safe to do so that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Monitor local media.

Please review, “What the Department of State Can and Can’t Do in a Crisis.”

Resources for U.S. citizens in Afghanistan:

For information on Special Immigrant Visas see: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/immigrate/special-immg-visa-afghans-employed-us-gov.html