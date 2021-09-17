https://hannity.com/media-room/busted-unmasked-san-fran-mayor-seen-partying-in-packed-nightclub-breaks-her-own-mandate/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=busted-unmasked-san-fran-mayor-seen-partying-in-packed-nightclub-breaks-her-own-mandate

“Even the city’s most notorious trash pile, located between downtown LA’s busy Fashion and Produce districts, continues to be a magnet for rats after it was cleaned up months ago. The rodents can carry typhus-infected fleas, which can spread the disease to humans through bacteria rubbed into the eyes or cuts and scrapes on the skin, resulting in severe flu-like symptoms,” adds the article .

“Rat-infested piles of rotting garbage left uncollected by the city of Los Angeles, even after promises to clean it up, are fueling concerns about a new epidemic after last year’s record number of flea-borne typhus cases,” reports NBC Los Angeles.

The op-ed comes on the heels of a new report that Los Angeles garbage piles have grown so “high” they’re threatening to unleash a new epidemic throughout the nation’s second largest city.

“The basic problem is the steady collapse of livability. Across my home state, traffic and transportation is a developing-world nightmare . Child care and education seem impossible for all but the wealthiest. The problems of affordable housing and homelessness have surpassed all superlatives — what was a crisis is now an emergency that feels like a dystopian showcase of American inequality,” he adds .

“To live in California at this time is to experience every day the cryptic phrase that George W. Bush once used to describe the invasion of Iraq : ‘Catastrophic success.’ The economy here is booming, but no one feels especially good about it. When the cost of living is taken into account, billionaire-brimming California ranks as the most poverty-stricken state , with a fifth of the population struggling to get by. Since 2010, migration out of California has surged ,” writes columnist Farhad Manjoo.

An op-ed published in the New York Times Wednesday blamed the horrific conditions in America’s cities on “wealthy liberals,” saying their policies are directly related to rising crime, homelessness, and public drug use.

LIBERAL UTOPIA: San Francisco Board Reclassifies ‘Convicted Felons’ as ‘Justice-Involved Person’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.22.19

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors voted in recent weeks to rebrand “convicted felons” as “justice-involved persons,” saying the language would help lessen the stigma attached to those who commit crimes.

“The Board of Supervisors adopted the changes last month even as the city reels from one of the highest crime rates in the country and staggering inequality exemplified by pervasive homelessness alongside Silicon Valley wealth,” writes Fox News. “The local officials say the new language will help change people’s views about those who commit crimes.”

Other changes include rebranding “juvenile delinquent” as a “young person with justice system involvement” or a “young person impacted by the juvenile justice system.”

“We don’t want people to be forever labeled for the worst things that they have done,” Supervisor Matt Haney said. “We want them ultimately to become contributing citizens, and referring to them as felons is like a scarlet letter that they can never get away from.”

“The board’s approved new language is non-binding, with the district attorney endorsing the measure. Mayor London Breed hasn’t yet endorsed the new language,” adds Fox.

San Francisco residents continued to flee the region in droves in recent months; citing rampant homelessness, widespread drug use, and out-of-control housing costs in one of America’s most expensive cities.

“It has more billionaires per capita than anywhere else in the world, but it also has a homeless problem so severe that it rivals some third-world nations. On any given day you can see souped-up Lamborghinis and blinged-out trophy wives in one part of the city, then walk over a few blocks and see piles of human feces, puddles of urine and vomit caked on the sidewalks. The misery of homelessness, mental illness and drug addiction hits deep in San Francisco and has turned parts of a beautiful city into a public toilet,” reports Fox News.

“As the problem grows, residents are finding themselves at a crossroads. The compassion for those struggling is constantly being challenged by a fear for their own safety and quality of life. It never had to get this bad, say critics, who are appalled that it’s getting worse every day,” adds Fox.

“I won’t visit my son who lives out there again,” Amelia Cartwright told Fox News. “It’s disgusting. I went there a few months ago for the first time and this guy who looked homeless and really beat up spit on me. Can you imagine? He spit on me!”

California’s two-largest cities -San Francisco and Los Angeles- are currently experiencing a “Defecation Crisis,” with both regions struggling to crack-down on rampant homelessness and public drug use.

“The majority of the nation’s homeless people now live in California. There are myriad causes at work, no doubt. But there was no “defecation crisis”—a term usually associated with rural India—in the 1930s, even with unemployment at 25%, vagabonds roaming the country, and shantytowns and “Hoovervilles” springing up everywhere. Today’s homeless and the hobos of the Great Depression are different in many ways. The triple scourges of drug abuse, mental illness and family breakdown have produced anomie and derangements far deeper than those seen in the 1930s, when the widely shared nature of the economic and psychological distress provided its own grim comfort,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

“In California at least, one is struck by the contrast between the fastidious attention paid to the social duty of scooping up and disposing of dog feces, and the rather more paralyzed and guilty reaction to the plague of human feces. The former is treated as a moral imperative among the enlightened—and the thin plastic bags used as the means to this moral end have so far escaped the fate of plastic straws, well on their way to being outlawed as an environmental outrage. Even social-justice warriors don’t consider it their personal duty, however, to tidy up after their fellow human beings on the streets,” adds the article.

