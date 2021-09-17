https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-wildfires-threaten-old-growth-sequoias-in-sierra-nevada_4002126.html

More than 350 fire personnel are trying to put out the two fires, known individually as the Paradise Fire and the Colony Fire and collectively as the KNP Complex.

They were ignited by lightning on Sept. 10, according to officials. As of Thursday, the Paradise Fire had spread over 7,352 acres, while the Colony Fire measured at 2,013 acres, forming a combined total of 9,365 acres, with zero percent containment.

The fire continues to grow in all directions and a mandatory evacuation order has been put in place for parts of the community of nearby Three Rivers, including Mineral King Road, areas along Sierra King Drive, Crest Lane, Hammond Drive, and Oak Grove Drive, and areas along Highway 198 from the intersection with Mineral King Road to the Sequoia National Park entrance station.

The rest of nearby Three Rivers is under evacuation warning and people may be expected to leave their homes at any time should the situation worsen.

Cones block the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Calif., as the KNP Complex Fire burns nearby, on Sept. 15, 2021. (Noah Berger/AP Photo)

The fires are just the latest in a string of blazes that have burned across California this summer.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom said more than 7,400 wildfires have burned in the state this year, scorching more than 2.2 million acres, driven by higher temperatures and extreme drought conditions.

The Dixie fire, which started on July 13 and became the second-largest ever recorded in state history, has now been contained.

AP contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

