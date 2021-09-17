https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/09/17/cbs-yanks-virtue-signaling-the-activist-reality-show-after-barrage-of-leftist-gripes-1135804/

The Twitterverse of cancel culture aficionados have struck again, this time in a surprising manner, ridding the world of another desperately unneeded, virtue-signaling, celebrity reality television show otherwise seemingly right up their alley called, “The Activist.”

The reality show was slated to air on the CBS Network on October 22, but after serious backlash online just one week ago (despite the project’s announcement in May) CBS, Global Citizen and Live Nation executives have pulled the emergency brake on the show as they reevaluate how to move forward.

“The Activist” was to be a competition series hosted by celebrities Usher, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Julianne Hough that showcased the “passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same,” the joint statement from the three companies described.

“However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort,” the statement continued.

1. Why the hell are they judging this

2. Why the hell is there a TV show that turns activist into a competition when the whole *essense* of activism is solidarity and community. This is the absolute worst. https://t.co/7FlmsI2Ipl — Gina Martin (@ginamartinuk) September 9, 2021

This is truly horrific, lol. A reality competition show on who can be the next Insta-activist? It’s performative at best, and kinda makes light of the hard work a lot of grassroots organisations do on the ground, on a daily basis. Gross. https://t.co/c58w08ZX4q — Steph (@StephanieYeboah) September 9, 2021

Ooooh I can’t wait for the cat fighting and activist vs activist shade! And the the reunion show? Somebody is going to get served! https://t.co/1Dl8xrSr3H — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) September 10, 2021

Couldn’t they just give the money it’s going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a “prize…?” People are dying. https://t.co/GLCUZcGgfb — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 10, 2021

Yeah it would be terrible to make activists satisfy an arbitrary set of metrics to please a disconnected set of wealthy people who control the funding https://t.co/1sXi1X62Yo — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) September 10, 2021

“I’m so sorry, Shailene – your tweet about saving the oceans didn’t get enough engagement. Priyanka must now electrocute the endangered minke whale” https://t.co/rDKPMeSImf — Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) September 10, 2021

Malcolm X never tweeted.

Cesar Chavez was never on Facebook.

Susan B. Anthony never did Instagram.

Activism is not a social media competition.

Some ideas are just dumb. Some are so extra-strength dumb as to suck away IQ points if you stare at them too long.

This is one of those. https://t.co/sYK9J2bQJK — Leonard Pitts, Jr. (@LeonardPittsJr1) September 10, 2021

As activists are jailed, maimed and killed around the world, this is grotesque. https://t.co/7Sdu9IdLzy — Yuen Chan (@xinwenxiaojie) September 10, 2021

The companies announced that they are “changing the format to remove the competitive element and reimagining the concept into a primetime documentary special.”

The booted series would have featured six activists who represent either health, education, or environmental causes competing against one another in challenges that supposedly raise awareness about the chosen issues. At the end of the series, three winners each representing a respective cause would have been chosen to meet with world leaders in October at Rome’s G20 summit, to advocate for “funding and awareness for their causes.”

As if the show weren’t hypocritical enough, the multibillionaires and celebrity, entertainment, and athletic royalty who attend the G20 summit often take their private yachts or private jets to arrive. You don’t suppose they’re asked about offsetting their carbon footprint…

Wait, wait…there’s more!

Popstars were to be included in the finale at the Global Citizen Live event hosted in Central Park. Talk about an insult to real activists.

The two female hosts posted their own apologies on their social media.

Julianne Hough, 33, who was also called out for a past Halloween costume featuring blackface, wrote:

“The last few days have been a powerful demonstration of real-time activism. Thank you for using your voices, calling me in, your accountability, and your candor. I am deeply listening with an open heart and mind.”

Chopra-Jonas also took to Instagram to issue an apology:

Global Citizens took to Twitter to address their involvement in the tone-deaf series:

A message from Global Citizen on “The Activist.” pic.twitter.com/CSODAwiIdR — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 15, 2021

Footage from the original series will be trashed entirely and the documentary will begin from scratch though it will feature the same activists, according to Variety. The documentary’s release remains undetermined.

