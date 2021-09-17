https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/celebrate-return-trump-limited/
With Trump back in politics (if you missed his interview with Gateway Pundit, Trump said we’ll be hearing “good news” from him soon), it’s time to celebrate!
We have the perfect way: Trump 99.9% pure silver coins from Disme Coins.
Disme Coins is an America-First collector coin company who has their coins minted at the Highland Mint. Collectors know the Highland Mint produces the Super Bowl coin each year and mints coins for all the major sports leagues. What they do is always the highest quality.
Now, Disme is offering Trump coins minted at the Highland Mint that you can’t get anywhere else.
Each of their coins will be limited to a run of 4,500 and has its own unique serial number.
TRENDING: The Gateway Pundit Announces: AMERICAN GULAG – The Informational Website on the Jan. 6 Political Prisoners