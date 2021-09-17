https://www.toddstarnes.com/campus/teacher-decorates-classroom-with-f-the-police-f-amerikkka-posters/

A Los Angeles parent slammed what he called the “disgusting brainwashing of students with taxpayer dollars” after discovering profane, anti-American propaganda in his child’s public school classroom.

Parents Defending Education, a national nonprofit exposing activism in the classroom, reported that a teacher at Alexander Hamilton High School had posted a transgender flag, Black Lives Matter flag, Palestinian flag as well as a profane poster that read “F-Amerikkka.”

This is a great example of how anti-American propagandists have turned taxpayer-funded classrooms into indoctrination centers for leftist ideas.

Photos posted on the website show two posters that read, “F— Amerikkka. This is Native land” and F— the Police.”

“Policing is a violent, anti-Black, settler institution that originated as slave patrols,” the latter poster reads. “Their primary mandate is to protect property and to militarily enforce White supremacist capitalism. They are doing their jobs as they are trained and paid to do. You can’t fix what isn’t broken. That’s why we fight for police and prison abolition. F— the Police.”

The Los Angeles Unified School District issued a statement to Fox News saying the posters were being taken down.

“L.A. Unified is aware of the specific classroom decorations,” the statement read, in part. “The specific posters will be taken down. We maintain and uphold student and staff confidentiality and therefore cannot comment on any of our students or employees.”

The school district should not only toss the profane posters out of the classroom — but the teacher as well.

History class at Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles Unified Schools. pic.twitter.com/t9DAAFYQas — Parents Defending Education (@DefendingEd) September 14, 2021

