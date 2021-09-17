https://thelibertydaily.com/congressman-matt-gaetz-proposes-interesting-running-mate-for-trump-in-2024/

Leave it to Matt Gaetz to post something awesome on a dismal Friday with bad news everywhere. Instead of tackling some of his common topics like voter fraud, vaccine mandates, or Critical Race Theory, he turned his attention to the 2024 presidential election.

Who should run with President Trump? Clearly it won’t be Mike Pence. Both Governors Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem have been floated. Some have even mentioned Gaetz himself as a contender. But according to Gaetz, perhaps Trump should select a woman of color. He has someone in mind…

Nicki Minaj is on fire today after posting the phone numbers of reporters who were harassing and even threatening her family in Trinidad. If anyone can stir up the left into a frenzy as much as Trump, it may be Minaj.

The Tweet was posted in jest, but considering the state of the nation with the current Biden-Harris regime, Trump could pick a potted plant as a running mate and still win in a landslide. Nicki Minaj seems bright enough to be VP. Would she do it?

