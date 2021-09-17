https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vermont-bomb-how-does-fauci-explain-the-covid-explosion-in-the-most-vaccinated-state/

Posted by Kane on September 17, 2021 2:20 am

The Vermont Department of Health reported 314 Covid cases in a single day Thursday, the highest daily total the state has reported since the Scamdemic began.  Vermont has the highest Vaccination rate in the U.S.

How will Fauci explain this data.

