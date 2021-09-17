https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vermont-bomb-how-does-fauci-explain-the-covid-explosion-in-the-most-vaccinated-state/

Vermont, with the highest vaccination rate in the country — 88% of adults at least partially vaccinated & 79% fully vaccinated — is about to set a new high in COVID cases, just 3.5 months after Fauci said with 50% of adults vaccinated we wouldn’t see significant surges. Whoops! pic.twitter.com/7QHOxKZ5Je — IM (@ianmSC) September 16, 2021

The Vermont Department of Health reported 314 Covid cases in a single day Thursday, the highest daily total the state has reported since the Scamdemic began. Vermont has the highest Vaccination rate in the U.S.

How will Fauci explain this data.

Cases of COVID-19 have been rising, in large part due to highly transmissible Delta variant. The good news is the data show that the vaccines do what they are supposed to do. People who are fully vaccinated are highly protected from severe illness, hospitalization & death. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/1Au5yiRNxT — VT Dept of Health (@healthvermont) September 15, 2021