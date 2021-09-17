https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-at-the-border-85-of-the-people-under-the-international-bridge-are-from-haiti/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cruz-at-the-border-85-of-the-people-under-the-international-bridge-are-from-haiti

CRUZ BLOCKED: Biden Staffer Stops Senator From Documenting Children at Migrant Facility

Texas Senator Ted Cruz was reportedly blocked by Biden administration staffers over the weekend from filming migrant children held at detention centers along the US-Mexico border.

“Please give dignity to the people. Please respect the people, the rules,” the staffer told Cruz.

“Your policies are unfortunately trying to hide them. I understand that you were instructed,” Cruz said. “I respect them. I want to fix this situation.”

How far is Joe Biden going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility? Biden sent a political operative from DC to block our cameras and even threatened another senator to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight. pic.twitter.com/vHT2U7Nh1z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2021

A direct consequence of President Biden’s policies: “Scoop: Kids’ border surge expected to last 7+ months”https://t.co/jAPGlYRsni — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 29, 2021

“Your policies are unfortunately trying to hide them. I understand that you were instructed,” Cruz said. “I respect them. I want to fix this situation.”​ https://t.co/A4eNf2oU85 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 29, 2021

‘Horrific Abuse’: Ted Cruz Describes ‘Inhumane And Unconscionable’ Conditions At Border Facilitieshttps://t.co/a9RCbJNaso — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2021

Joe Biden’s transition team was warned that if they ended the Remain in Mexico policy, there would be a massive influx of illegal aliens. Biden ended the policy anyway, resulting in massive human suffering and tragedy. pic.twitter.com/PyAHyIWS8x — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2021

Cruz published images from migrant detention facilities at the US-Mexico border Friday; illustrating the depth of the problem as the Biden administration continues to claim it’s all under control.

“These are the pictures the Biden administration doesn’t want the American people to see. This is why they won’t allow the press. This is the CBP facility in Donna, Texas. This is a humanitarian and a public health crisis,” posted Cruz on Twitter.

These are the pictures the Biden administration doesn’t want the American people to see. This is why they won’t allow the press. This is the CBP facility in Donna, Texas. This is a humanitarian and a public health crisis. pic.twitter.com/UlibmvAeGN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

From Fox News:

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has detailed how a Republican Senate delegation to the border, led by him, encountered human traffickers and cartel members yelling at them and taunting law enforcement — as they saw the crisis at the border up close.

“We have been listening to and seeing cartel members, human traffickers right on the other side of the river, waving flashlights yelling and taunting Americans, taunting the Border Patrol because they know under the current policies of the Biden administration they can flood over here,” Cruz said in a video.

“They’re getting paid $4-5000 a person to smuggle them into the country and… when they smuggle them in, the Biden administration releases them,” he said.

We encountered human traffickers & cartel members tonight, yelling at us across the Rio Grande and preparing to cross. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/yXl3AyUIPd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

Republicans have been turning up the heat on the Biden administration over its handling of the surge at the border. They say that rapid reversals of Trump-era policies, such as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), and a narrowing of deportation priorities have encouraged migrants to make the often-dangerous journey north.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered more than 100,000 migrants in February and that number is expected to have risen in March. There are currently more than 5,000 migrants in CBP custody and more than 11,000 in Health and Human Services (HHS) custody, and the administration is seeking to open more facilities in a scramble to house them.

