https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/17/damn-thats-a-hard-burn-glenn-greenwald-pulls-no-punches-in-his-takedown-of-jennifer-rubin-cheerleader-neera-tanden/

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was pretty pissed about Politico’s recent piece on the cozy, symbiotic relationship between the White House and … Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin. Pissed enough to write them an email about it.

Come for the incredible love-story of @JRubinBlogger and the Biden White House. Stay for the outrageous crazy lady email she sent attacking Politico for writing about it. https://t.co/7WPxIIhT8l pic.twitter.com/lNlFFwaBpL — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 16, 2021

Well, without mentioning any names, Neera Tanden has made it pretty clear that she, too, is pissed:

Just as a personal matter, there’s a golden rule – don’t talk to reporters who burn subjects who are off the record. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) September 17, 2021

And make no mistake: this is a very personal matter to Neera Tanden.

You burned your subordinate as a harassment victim. — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 17, 2021

Oh, snap. It burns because it’s true.

Neera’s effectively begging to get owned. And Glenn Greenwald is only too happy to oblige:

Neera Tanden is lying here, smearing Politico reporters for violating an off-the-record agreement by publishing Jen Rubin’s deranged email. An “off-the-record *agreement*” requires both sides’ consent. People can’t unilaterally bar journalists from reporting what they say. https://t.co/u5iCIruP39 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 17, 2021

I guess I should acknowledge that it’s unclear if Neera is lying as she usually does to exploit the ignorance of her supporters, or herself is just ignorant, but either way, the only way an off-the-record discussion happens is if both sides agree, not by someone proclaiming it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 17, 2021

“His sympathies for the Muslim World take precedence over those, such as they are, for his fellow citizens” — liberal hero and MSNBC favorite Jen Rubin, on Barack Obama after he supported construction of a mosque near Ground Zero in 2011.https://t.co/AkdEkC8l8N — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 17, 2021

Also, it seems clear that Neera is back to using Twitter in ways beyond just posting official WH talking points, telling herself the lie that all addicts use to get back to their habit: “this time you’ll be able to control it, only use it in limited ways, not let it consume you.” — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 17, 2021

There was actually a recent case where someone flagrantly violated an actual off-the-record source agreement: when a blogger ratted out her own source to FBI, and got *celebrated* for doing so. That’s how much the Trump years broke journalistic ethics:https://t.co/yzyj0ynrv1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 17, 2021

Recall:

Huh.

Anyway, needless to say, we’re gonna go ahead and give the victory to Glenn Greenwald. Not that Neera Tanden ever really stood a chance.

damn that’s a hard burn. https://t.co/Ov6g7qTWF3 — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) September 17, 2021

A very, very well deserved burn.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

