Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was pretty pissed about Politico’s recent piece on the cozy, symbiotic relationship between the White House and … Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin. Pissed enough to write them an email about it.

Well, without mentioning any names, Neera Tanden has made it pretty clear that she, too, is pissed:

And make no mistake: this is a very personal matter to Neera Tanden.

Oh, snap. It burns because it’s true.

Neera’s effectively begging to get owned. And Glenn Greenwald is only too happy to oblige:

Recall:

Huh.

Anyway, needless to say, we’re gonna go ahead and give the victory to Glenn Greenwald. Not that Neera Tanden ever really stood a chance.

A very, very well deserved burn.

