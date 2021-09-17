https://www.judicialwatch.org/in-the-news/fda-fetal-tissue/



From The Daily Caller:

The Food and Drug Administration assured the Daily Caller News Foundation Friday that it has not entered into any contracts “for the purchase of human fetal tissue” since 2018.

The agency’s response follows the release of documentation obtained by Judicial Watch showing that the FDA procured fetal organs, tissue, and heads for research that involved “humanized mice.”

