Three black women from Texas attacked a New York City hostess at the chain restaurant Carmine’s after she asked for their vaccine passports.

Sally Rechelle Lewis, Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, and her daughter, Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, threw down when asked for their passports. They attacked the hostess, broke her necklace, and left her bruised and scratched. The three Texas women were arrested and issued desk appearance tickets. They are all charged with misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

New York City restaurants, gyms and bars have been expected to ask patrons for their vax passports since September 13. Black people, largely unvaccinated, will likely feel the brunt more than other groups.

The slug-fest at Carmine’s is the second altercation this week in New York City. A black family, claiming a religious exemption from the vaccine mandate, was booted out of a New York City restaurant earlier this week as other diners looked on and approved.

The hostess at Carmine’s was punched in the face and chest by the three women.

As per the police report,

The victim [who was not named] stated that she did get into a dispute with the above listed defendants over COVID vaccine card, when the defendants did strike the victim multiple times with a closed fist causing pain and redness to the victim. In the course of the fight, the victim’s necklace did break. (Unknown value of necklace). Victim did sustain bruises, scratches and redness to her face and upper chest and arm. Body-worn camera activated…. Camera footage available at location.

Restaurants caught not asking for vaccines passports can be fined $1,000.

