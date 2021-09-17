https://thelibertydaily.com/elitist-privilege-san-fran-mayor-london-breed-parties-mask-free-at-night-club-with-blm-co-founder/

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is rising quickly in the ranks as the most hypocritical Democrat in government. Considering the stiff competition she faces from fellow Californians like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Governor Gavin Newsom, it’s incredible that she’s even on the list. But her latest stunt solidified her placement and may even make her one of the frontrunners for “Hypocrite of the Year.”

While her city is stuck in the draconian indoor mask order that SHE imposed, this is her Wednesday night:

You guys get it yet, or nah? https://t.co/OPHNV6pvat — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 17, 2021

She danced the night away with musicians and BLM co-founder Alicia Garza at San Francisco’s Black Cat nightclub in the Tenderloin. Her excuse was essentially a variation of Democrats’ tried and true rebuttal: “But I’m better than the little people who must submit to my demands.”

That’s not exactly what she said, but read her response and understand what she’s really saying:

“I’ve been very careful, not just because I want to set an example but because I don’t want to get COVID. I also want to make sure that I’m not someone transmitting COVID to other people,” she said. “This entire pandemic has been focused on keeping people safe.”

Do as I say, not as I do. Be careful, especially if you’re not me. Only take off your mask to eat or drink, and never to dance or sing unless you’re among my privileged cronies, in which case PARTY ON!

The saddest part isn’t that she was busted disobeying her own order. The saddest part is that mainstream media, Democrats, and the sheep in her city will nod along and say, “You tell ’em, London!”

