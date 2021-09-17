https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/572716-entire-staff-of-restaurant-quits-posts-sign-in

Staff at a Georgia restaurant reportedly resigned in protest over working conditions and left customers a note explaining their case.

The staff at a Barberitos in Macon said in a note posted on the restaurant’s front entrance, and then to Facebook by a local customer, that they had worked for nearly a month straight, WGXA reported.

“Store is closed. Whole staff as quit do to under pay an lack of appreciation. We have worked 7 days a week for the past month and barely any time off. We are so sorry and love you all! old Barbs family, out.”

The local station reported the sign had been removed when they investigated further, adding that signs noting open positions and temporary location hours had taken its place.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to WGXA the employees posted the sign, but said allegations the employees worked seven days a week were “not true.”

“Due to COVID, the labor shortage has impacted many — if not all — small businesses across the country,” the company’s statement read, per WGXA. “Unfortunately, a local restaurateur uniformly hired away six of our employees at the same time.”

“As for the claims of employees being forced to work seven days straight, that is simply not true,” the spokesperson added.

Employment at food services and drinking places dropped by around 42,000 workers in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

