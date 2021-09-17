https://www.oann.com/european-fund-giant-amundi-says-has-25-million-china-evergrande-exposure/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=european-fund-giant-amundi-says-has-25-million-china-evergrande-exposure



FILE PHOTO: The Amundi company logo is seen at their headquarters in Paris, France, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer FILE PHOTO: The Amundi company logo is seen at their headquarters in Paris, France, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

September 17, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Europe’s biggest asset manager Amundi’s exposure to troubled Chinese property giant China Evergrade Group is currently $25 million, less than 10% of what it was earlier in the year, a spokesman for $2 trillion fund firm told Reuters on Friday.

EMAXX data, which provides details of funds’ holdings based on their latest public disclosures, shows Amundi held around $300 million worth of Evergrande’s international market bonds back in March, making it the biggest overall holder at that time.

Back then Evergrande’s international bonds, which add up to nearly $20 billion in total, were worth around 90 cents on the dollar but have slumped to 25-30 cents this month as worries have mounted about its finances.

($1 = 0.8490 euros)

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Arnold)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

