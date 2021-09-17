http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mtuz7dn9ejc/

DEL RIO, Texas — More than 12,000 mostly Haitian migrants are using cardboard, cane, and brush to construct shelters as they wait to be processed by Border Patrol. Some erected tents to shelter themselves for what could be weeks of outside detention in the makeshift camp under the Del Rio International Bridge.

Breitbart Texas toured the camp Friday afternoon. A steady stream of mostly Haitian migrants crossed back and forth across the Rio Grande with supplies, cardboard, bedding materials, and food. Despite the constant transfer of migrants from the camp to local detention facilities as space opens, the Border Patrol has not been able to reduce the population of the camp.

As the Border Patrol, Army National Guard Troops, and other law enforcement officials stood watch, migrants lined up to receive meals and drinking water by the hundreds. Many moved freely about the brush country near the international bridge in search of materials to construct shelters.

Several children in the camp sorted through piles of donated clothing as others ran between the tents and cane structures. The camp is populated mostly by family units with children but there are also several thousand single adult males and females.

Despite the increasing population being held at the camp, the mood of those there seemed relatively calm. Local officials, however, worry that tensions will rise as time passes.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

