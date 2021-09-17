https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-sept-17-durham-officially-files-grand-jury-criminal-indictment-against-clinton-lawyer_4003443.html

Facts Matter (Sept. 17): Durham Officially Files Grand Jury Criminal Indictment Against Clinton Lawyer

Late Thursday night, John Durham, the special counsel currently investigating the alleged spying that was done against Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016, released a grand jury indictment.

In it, he charged a lawyer, who represented both the Democratic National Convention as well as the Clinton campaign, with lying to the FBI.

However, there is a lot more to this case than meets the eye.

