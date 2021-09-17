https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/17/family-of-houston-high-school-student-seen-pummeled-in-viral-video-wants-to-press-charges/

There’s a video going viral of an incident that happened a few weeks back at Sterling High School in Houston, Texas that shows a Latino student getting pummeled by two African American students during lunch.

Warning: Graphic footage:

Latino kid beat up at Houston high school. A report stated that “ Sterling High School – has been having racial issues between Latino and Black students” pic.twitter.com/p6TnUC5pEo — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 17, 2021

The family of the student in the video, Juan Martinez Jr., is now speaking up and telling reporters they want to press charges:

The high school student who was allegedly attacked by two other students at Sterling High School last month is speaking out. @zacktKHOU has the latest on the incident.https://t.co/z5aSeEnhMJ — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) September 17, 2021

Martinez Jr. says he’s known one of the attackers since the 6th grade:

Martinez Jr., who is a freshman, said the attack was unprovoked, and other two students had telling him to fight them “to be cool.” He said he’s known one of the other students since he was in sixth grade.

And the attack has left his family with $15,000 in medical bills:

Family of Sterling High School student attacked says they’re facing over $15,000 in medical bills https://t.co/pN3qFgYdQM — USA News Lab (@USNewsLabOnline) September 17, 2021

Exit question: What’s taking the district so long to investigate?!

