https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/17/family-of-houston-high-school-student-seen-pummeled-in-viral-video-wants-to-press-charges/

There’s a video going viral of an incident that happened a few weeks back at Sterling High School in Houston, Texas that shows a Latino student getting pummeled by two African American students during lunch.

Warning: Graphic footage:

The family of the student in the video, Juan Martinez Jr., is now speaking up and telling reporters they want to press charges:

Martinez Jr. says he’s known one of the attackers since the 6th grade:

Martinez Jr., who is a freshman, said the attack was unprovoked, and other two students had telling him to fight them “to be cool.” He said he’s known one of the other students since he was in sixth grade.

And the attack has left his family with $15,000 in medical bills:

Exit question: What’s taking the district so long to investigate?!

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...