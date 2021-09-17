https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/17/fangbanger-eric-swalwell-tries-using-a-bible-verse-to-pick-a-fight-with-rep-matt-rosendale-over-afghan-nationals-and-gets-worked/

Considering the Biden administration has admitted they haven’t vetted the Afghan refugees they have brought to our country, we don’t necessarily blame Rep. Matt Rosendale for having concerns about them being sent to his state of Montana. People will screech and claim he’s being racist or bigoted or xenophobic but really this falls on Team Biden and their sloppy AF retreat from Afghanistan.

Today I learned that 75 refugees from Afghanistan will be arriving in Montana. I strongly oppose the resettlement of these Afghan nationals in Montana. — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) September 16, 2021

Following the Biden Administration’s disastrously mismanaged withdrawal from Afghanistan, I warned that we could not use this Administration’s incompetence to justify flooding our communities with unvetted refugees. — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) September 16, 2021

See?

The traditional vetting process for these individuals is a 14-step procedure, that takes well over a year. The mass evacuation of over 100,000 Afghan nationals in a matter of weeks has made proper vetting of these individuals near impossible. — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) September 16, 2021

This whole thread from Rep. Rosendale is worth reading, and Eric Swalwell probably should have taken the time to read before trying to pick a fight with the good representative from Montana but here we are.

Today @RepRosendale should also learn Americans are more compassionate than he is. RT if it’s an American value to help the weary traveler, in the same way that the Samaritan did in Jesus’s parable in Luke 10:25 after the priest and the Levite looked away. https://t.co/EoEQzSsrUX — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 17, 2021

Starting to think Eric should just put the Twitter DOWN.

And how adorable, he used a Bible verse.

This didn’t go over like Eric thought it would:

Forgive me if I don’t turn our national security interests over to someone who gets his advice from pillow talk with Fang Fang. https://t.co/m3jaOaL7oW — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) September 17, 2021

Ouch.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 17, 2021

Did you have to call Sharpton to get that one? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 17, 2021

Are the Americans left behind in Afghanistan weary travelers too? — President-Elect Arbiter of Truth (@AndersonPartne1) September 17, 2021

Sorry, but President Biden is too busy going to the beach this weekend to answer that question.

***

Related:

How BAD does Biden suck? LET’S COUNT THE WAYS! Thread lists Biden’s biggest current scandals then OTHERS join in listing even more and WHOA NELLY

SPECTACULAR thread goes through ‘The Religious Tenets of the Holy Church of COVID-19 Vaccination’ and ROFL

‘IRL LOL!’ Joe Walsh hilariously BYE-FELICIA’D for whiny tweet blaming former supporters in GOP base for making him tired and thinking of quitting

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

