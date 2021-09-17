https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/fauci-2019-dont-need-masks-paranoid-tool-video/

Dr. Fauci in a 2019 interview David Rubenstein said face masks are unnecessary and dismissed them as a “paranoid” tool.

At the end of the interview, which aired May 22, 2019, Rubenstein asked Fauci how to best protect himself from an infectious disease.

“And the best way to prevent me from getting an infectious disease and having to have you as my doctor is what – Um, wearing a mask?” Rubenstein queried.

“No, no, no,” Fauci said chuckling.

TRENDING: The Gateway Pundit Announces: AMERICAN GULAG – The Informational Website on the Jan. 6 Political Prisoners

“If somebody’s getting ready to sneeze or cough, walk away?” Rubenstein added.

“You avoid all the paranoid aspects and do something positive,” Fauci said before listing common sense actions a person can take to stay healthy.

“A) Good diet. B) You don’t smoke, I know. I know you don’t drink – at least not very much, so that’s pretty good. Get some exercise. I know that you don’t get as much exercise as you should,” Fauci added. “Get good sleep. I think the normal, low tech healthy things are the best things you can do David, to stay healthy.”

Watch the video before Twitter deletes it:

Fauci in 2019: “You don’t need masks.” pic.twitter.com/eTpEIJQw4d — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) September 17, 2021

Fauci also dismissed face masks in a 60 Minutes interview in March 2020 before he convinced the Covid cultists to worship masks.

VIDEO:

What a difference a year or two makes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

