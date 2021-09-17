https://noqreport.com/2021/09/17/fbi-joins-search-for-gabby-petito-travel-bloggers-disappearance-may-be-linked-to-national-park-recent-double-murder/

North Port, Florida Police Hold News Conference Regarding Case Of Missing Women Gabby Petito The FBI has now joined the search for a missing social media influencer and travel blogger after reports surfaced that Gabby Petito was last heard from when she was camping with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, in Grant Teton National Park.

Investigators are also reportedly looking into any connection between Petito’s disappearance and a grisly double homicide that shocked the laid-back city of Moab, Utah, last month.

“FBI Denver also confirms they are working with the Teton County Sheriff’s office, Jackson Police Department, and the National Park Service to help find Gabby,” a local Denver network noted Friday .

Petito was last heard from in late August, and her family reported her missing on September 11th, after Laundrie appeared at his family’s home in Florida in the couple’s shared camper — but without Petito.

The two had been living with Laundrie’s family in Florida before deciding to embark on a cross-country trip that they were planning to document on social media.

“After our first cross country trip in a little Nissan Sentra, we both decided we wanted to downsize our lives and travel full time,” the pair said in […]