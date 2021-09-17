https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/17/finger-on-the-pulse-nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-finally-cracks-down-on-crime-by-literally-crushing-illegal-dirt-bikes/

Bill de Blasio, the New York City mayor who was shocked — shocked — that inmates released early from Rikers Island due to coronavirus concerns were committing new crimes and did nothing about violent rioters last year, is finally cracking down. It’s a good thing de Blasio didn’t fully defund the police department, because he’s putting them to work busting those with “illegal dirt bikes.” Not only that, but he’s showing the dirt bikes who’s boss:

We have a message for anyone driving an illegal dirt bike in New York City: We’re gonna crush it. pic.twitter.com/kkdRY557J8 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 17, 2021

Is that really the crime that the residents of his city are most concerned about? New Yorkers sure will sleep better knowing de Blasio’s getting “illegal dirt bikes” off the street!

Apply common sense? NEVER!

Why not auction them off to the residents of other states or sell them for parts? This is a massive waste on all levels, made worse cuz you’re proud of it. https://t.co/JH6hZNBrC2 — Sophia (HaRMful SaTiRe) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) September 17, 2021

De Blasio wasn’t about to miss another opportunity to put on an authoritarian show.

This tweet needs the accompaniment of a good German Nazi goosestepping march. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 17, 2021

Comrade Mayor does have his “priorities”!

Yes because this is the crime that New Yorkers are worried about. Get out of the cities. https://t.co/9gfeRiX7Ny — Dr. Ludicrous Hilarious 🇺🇸🇱🇨🇮🇱✝️🏴‍☠️ (@LudicrousHilar1) September 17, 2021

I don’t know the context or situation so possibly shouldn’t make comment. All im seeing is massive brutal waste of resources that could be sold or given to people who can use those bikes elsewhere. Why destroy items that are reusable. Mindblowing waste. — margo marshall (@margomarshall) September 17, 2021

What an Eco disaster, trashing good bikes, destroying the environment, leading fluids – transmission fluids, bearing grease, engine oil and fuels. — Psyche Jujutsu™ from the Psyche SunTzu™ (@PsycheJujutsu) September 17, 2021

Ouch!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

