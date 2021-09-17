https://noqreport.com/2021/09/17/florida-mother-to-be-evicted-from-home-unless-she-gets-vaccinated/

A south Florida mother of two says she is “very shocked” after receiving a notice from her landlord to get vaccinated within two weeks or face eviction from her apartment. Speaking to Fox & Friends, Jasmine Irby said, “there was no loophole, no working with me, no extensions and I literally had to walk away.” The mother is concerned about having an eviction on her record.

“It was either get the shot or get out,” she told host Pete Hegseth. She is now looking for another place to live. “August 17th, I’m leaving the house and I have this notice on my door that’s saying you have to show proof of vaccination before renewing your lease,” Irby said.

“So, again, I was confused on exactly what we’re doing or what we’re talking about because I’m like, OK, at least they would have it in black and white and this is a signed agreement and I have to abide by whatever my landlord put in place. But, they literally told me it is not in the lease and, actually, what they told me was it is the same lease that I had the previous year before.”

The landlord currently requires all tenants over […]