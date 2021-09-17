https://www.theepochtimes.com/floridas-monoclonal-antibody-treatments-at-over-90000-despite-hhs-efforts-to-limit-supply_4001437.html

PUNTA GORDA, Fla.—More than 90,000 people in Florida have now received monoclonal antibody treatments across 25 state-sponsored sites. However, a disruption in services is looming due to the Biden administration giving control of distribution over to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Florida’s supply will be cut in half Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

The governor said he was surprised at the HHS “abrupt and sudden” announcement that it would be taking control of distribution. He said this took him by surprise because a week prior on Sept. 9 the Biden administration said they were increasing monoclonal antibody distribution by 50 percent.

Now, according to DeSantis, the HHS, as of Monday, “seized control” of the treatments. On Tuesday, DeSantis said he received “official word” that Florida’s shipments of the monoclonals would be reduced by 50 percent.

Before, providers and infusion centers, as well as the state of Florida, would simply call Amerisource, a third-party affiliate of Regeneron that makes the monoclonal antibodies treatment, and request whatever amount was needed. Now, DeSantis said this new method will make it “doubly difficult” for hospitals and other providers because they will now have to go through the state to get their treatments.

“They sprung this on us,” DeSantis said at the press conference on Thursday. “They pulled the rug out from under us.”

The new ordering process, DeSantis said, would be a disruption for in-patient services and he worries that patients will needlessly suffer. But he vowed that the state would “overcome any obstacles that HHS and the Biden administration put on them.”

“We will fight like hell to get these patients the treatment they need,” he said. “We have a responsibility to be there for them and that’s what we are going to do.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Aug. 18, 2021. (Marta Lavandier/AP Photo)

HHS two weeks ago stealthily changed their website and began making it more difficult for states like Florida, which has used the monoclonal antibodies treatments as a way to reduce hospital admissions from COVID-19. A Texas doctor sounded the alarm that HHS was taking over the distribution of the monoclonals as was reported by The Epoch Times on Sept. 8.

“I’m very concerned about the Biden administration,” DeSantis said at Thursday’s press conference while adding that the new ordering protocol will result in a “huge disruption to services.”

Suzanne Sellman, a spokesperson for HHS, directed The Epoch Times to their website for comment.

“The recent increase in the prevalence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has caused a substantial surge in the utilization of monoclonal antibody drugs. It remains the goal of the federal government to ensure continued availability of these drugs for current and future patients,” said an HHS statement published online Sept. 3.

“As such, HHS is immediately implementing the following changes to help promote optimal and equitable use of the available supply of monoclonal antibodies while we continue efforts to procure additional product: 1) Limiting immediate orders and shipment only to administration sites with HHSProtect accounts and current utilization reporting and 2) Reviewing all orders for alignment with utilization, currently estimated at 70% of orders.”

DeSantis said he is being proactive and has been in communication with Glaxco Smith Kline another maker of monoclonal antibodies treatment. He said he was looking into expanding beyond Regeneron and contracting with another supplier in order to make up for any shortage that could occur under the new HHS distribution plan.

He said the results of the monoclonal antibodies are positive and that there have been 24 consecutive days in the decline of the COVID hospital census statewide.

The governor said he is pleased with the trends that are occurring and credits the vaccine and the monoclonals for the reduction in hospitalization rates. Florida hospital admission rates have decreased by 50 percent.

A man enters a Regeneron Clinic at a monoclonal antibody treatment site in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Aug. 19, 2021. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Senator Marco Rubio took to Twitter and blasted the Biden administration for the new policy. Rubio thinks the cut in monoclonal antibodies to Florida is because the state is not “handling vaccines and not forcing people to do it.”

“This is ridiculous. This is outrageous,” Rubio said via a video on his Twitter feed. “People see it for what it is. These people are completely out of control. This stuff needs to stop. These people are bordering on tyranny.”

On Thursday, Christina Pushaw, press secretary for DeSantis, said that Florida clinics and private providers have been ordering approximately 72,000 doses of monoclonal antibody treatment per week; about 36,000 doses are required weekly to supply the 25 state-sponsored sites.

The HHS website calculated that nationally, a little over 158,500 doses were available this week. HHS reports that nearly 31,000 are allocated to Florida.

Rubio said he thinks the Biden administration is creating a shortage for the purposes of rationing the drug.

“There is not a shortage,” Rubio said via Twitter. “But they’ve decided they’re going to start rationing it.”

Jannis Falkenstern Follow Jannis Falkenstern is an Epoch Times reporter who covers the state of Florida.

