And he put the wood in order, and cut the bullock in pieces, and laid him on the wood, and said, Fill four barrels with water, and pour it on the burnt sacrifice, and on the wood. And he said, Do it the second time. And they did it the second time. And he said, Do it the third time. And they did it the third time. And the water ran round about the altar; and he filled the trench also with water. 1 Kings 18:33-35

There are a lot of things in life that simply do not make sense. We can all ask questions about things going on in our lives right now. Why are we dealing with the coronavirus? Why do we live in a world where children are killed in the womb? Why is there so much wickedness.

We can also ask these questions about small things in our lives. So many times we find ourselves saying, “God why?” Especially when we know we are doing exactly what He wants and following His every move. No doubt those that were following the words of Elijah were asking why they were doing something as crazy as pouring water multiple times over a sacrifice.

But in the end, what happened was that God proved exactly who He was and what he was capable of. The fire fell, consumed the sacrifice, consumed the water, and left a clear understanding for everyone exactly who was God and what he could do.

Perhaps that’s exactly what God is trying to do in our situations in life. While we may never understand and may not be able to comprehend, He knows exactly what he is doing. Just keep following God, even though it may not make sense.

