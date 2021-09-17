http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/AxtXF5atMBs/world-europe-58604677
France has said it is recalling its ambassadors in the US and Australia for consultations, in protest at a security deal which also includes the UK.
The foreign ministry said the “exceptional decision” was justified by the seriousness of the pact.
As part of the deal known as Aukus, Australia will be given the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines.
The agreement scuppered a multibillion-dollar deal France had signed with Australia.
The alliance was announced by US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Wednesday.
While they did not mention China, Aukus is being widely viewed as an effort to counter Beijing’s influence in the contested South China Sea.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had earlier described the pact as a “stab in back”. French diplomats in Washington had already cancelled a gala to celebrate ties between the US and France in retaliation.
