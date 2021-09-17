https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/17/gabby-petito-case-police-and-fbi-attempting-to-locate-brian-laundrie-who-has-now-gone-missing/

You can’t make this up. . .

Brain Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s boyfriend and a person of interest in her disappearance, is now also missing and the FBI and local police are attempting to locate him:

You know, maybe they should have been watching him a little more closely?

Authorities were at the Laundrie family house earlier tonight at “their request”:

Police say they’ll release a statement and “information will be forthcoming”:

To date, Laundrie has not been cooperating with the investigation:

***

