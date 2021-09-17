https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/17/gabby-petito-case-police-and-fbi-attempting-to-locate-brian-laundrie-who-has-now-gone-missing/

You can’t make this up. . .

Brain Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s boyfriend and a person of interest in her disappearance, is now also missing and the FBI and local police are attempting to locate him:

Breaking from the attorney for Brian Laundrie: “Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown. The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian.” — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 18, 2021

You know, maybe they should have been watching him a little more closely?

“The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian.“ https://t.co/DYA8U4BCZh — KSAN News (@ksannews) September 18, 2021

Authorities were at the Laundrie family house earlier tonight at “their request”:

North Port Police are currently speaking with the Laundrie Family at their request. At this time, we are not speaking with Brian. More details when available. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 17, 2021

Police say they’ll release a statement and “information will be forthcoming”:

The conversation at the Laundrie home is complete. Once we have the details, a statement will be made. We ask for calm! Please let us work through this and information will be forthcoming.@NorthPortPolice — Chief Todd Garrison (@NPPDPoliceChief) September 18, 2021

To date, Laundrie has not been cooperating with the investigation:

Police say Gabby Petito’s boyfriend will not talk to them. We’ve been outside his parents house south of Tampa where the couple’s van was towed away by investigators. Gabby went missing on a van trip across the USA with boyfriend Brian Laundrie. pic.twitter.com/YNulwLUWHN — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 14, 2021

