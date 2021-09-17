https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/glenn-beck-china-evergrande-collapse

The fall of Lehman Brothers in 2008 marked the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history and economic collapse was felt throughout the world. But now China’s own version of Lehman Brothers, Evergrande, is teetering closer and closer to that edge, too. On the radio program Thursday, Glenn Beck gave the latest update and predicted how it will affect Asian markets and what it could mean for America’s economy.

Glenn explained why he believes a major collapse that is happening now in China will have a cascading effect into a “controlled collapse,” a managed decline that will dramatically change America’s economy and the way we all live.

“You will not recognize your lifestyle. Hear me,” Glenn warned. “And that’s not a right-left thing. That’s a right-wrong thing. We’re on the wrong track. I’m telling you now, there’s new information and you are not going to recognize the American lifestyle. … It could happen tomorrow. It could happen in five years from now, but it will happen. We are headed for a very different country. One where you don’t have the rights that you have. And you certainly don’t have the economic privileges that Americans are used to.”

“The same thing that happened in 2008 is now happening in China,” Glenn continued. “This time, it’s going to take everything down. When it collapses, it will take everything down.”

