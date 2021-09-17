https://noqreport.com/2021/09/17/globalists-goal-of-depopulating-the-world-guided-by-principles-literally-set-in-stone-the-georgia-guidestones/

Members of the Club of Rome, now referred to as the “globalists” or the “global elite,” may already be working to achieve their goals guided by principles that are literally set in stone.

At the highest point in Elbert County, Georgia, a huge granite monument stands tall with a set of guides intended for future generations.

Called the Georgia Guidestones, it has one slab that stands in the center and four arranged around it. A capstone lies on top of the five slabs, which are astronomically aligned. Also referred to as “American Stonehenge,” it serves as a celestial clock – recording the passage of time through special features. The monument has been described as “a highly engineered structure that flawlessly tracks the sun.”

The four slabs contain 10 guides in eight different languages – one language on each face of the four large upright stones. They are engraved in English, Spanish, Swahili, Hindi, Hebrew, Arabic, Chinese and Russian.

The set of guides reads:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature. Guide reproduction wisely – improving fitness and diversity. Unite humanity with a living new language. Rule passion – faith – tradition – and all things with tempered reason. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court. Avoid petty laws and useless officials. Balance personal rights with social duties. Prize truth – beauty – love – seeking harmony with the infinite. Be not a cancer on the earth – Leave room for nature.

A shorter message is inscribed at the top of the structure in four ancient languages, namely Babylonian cuneiform, Classical Greek, Sanskrit and Egyptian hieroglyphs. The message reads: “Let these be guidestones to an age of reason.”

Group intent on depopulating the world behind Georgia Guidestones

In the summer of 1979, a man who introduced himself as R. C. Christian approached the Elberton Granite Finishing Company and commissioned the structure. Christian explained that the stones would function as a compass, calendar and clock, and should be capable of “withstanding catastrophic events.”

Joe Fendley of Elberton Granite assumed that Christian was “a nut” and tried to discourage him by providing a quote for the commission that was several times higher than any project the company had previously taken, saying that the guidestones would require additional tools and consultants. To Fendley’s surprise, Christian accepted the quote.

When arranging payment, Christian admitted that he was using a pseudonym. While he was obliged to reveal his identity to the local bank manager, this was on condition of absolute confidentiality. To this day, Christian’s real name and the true identity of his organization are unknown.

On March 22, 1980, the monument was unveiled before an audience variously described as 100 or 400 people. Christian later transferred ownership of the land and the guidestones to Elbert County.

While the identity of the organization represented by Christian remains unknown, the Georgia Guidestones was considered by some as a confirmation that there is a group of people intent on dramatically reducing the population of the world. (Related: DEPOPULATION assault is working: Sperm viability plunges among men.)

Club of Rome’s goals include depopulation

The Club of Rome was founded 1968 – one of many organizations founded or funded by David Rockefeller to further the cause of global government, including the United Nations (UN).

Members of the Club of Rome have included some of the wealthiest and most powerful people in the world, such as CNN founder Ted Turner, George Soros, Henry Kissinger, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, Prince Philip and Bill Gates.

The group is often linked to the Georgia Guidestones.

Aside from having the money to build it, the goals set out in the Georgia Guidestones are closely aligned with the goals and projects of the Club of Rome. The goals of the Club of Rome include depopulation, environmentalism at the expense of humanity and world religion. Those goals practically summed up the 10 guides engraved on the Georgia Guidestones.

Prince Philip, one of the prominent members of the group, once said: “If I were reincarnated I would wish to be returned to [Earth] as a killer virus to lower human population levels.”

Maurice Strong, a close associate of Rockefeller for over 50 years, had been the under-secretary of the UN several times and mooted to be secretary-general at one time. He has been a major force in promoting UN-level policies relating to New Age Religion, environmentalism and global government.

The Georgia Guidestones was requisitioned just a couple of years after Strong established a New Age religious center in Colorado.

The concept of 10 moral precepts associated with the Old Testament is echoed elsewhere by Club of Rome members. Turner drew up what he termed 10 voluntary initiatives, which included population control and resolutions to care for the environment in various ways. He owns an astounding 2 million acres of land, largely in New Mexico, South Dakota, Nebraska and Georgia.

Gates and his various ways to depopulate the world

And then, there’s Gates. He is perhaps the most popular globalist in modern times and a huge proponent of depopulation.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has long supported reproductive health and rights in developing countries, including family planning services. The foundation has also pledged billions in support of vaccination programs. (Related: Worldwide humanitarian vaccination projects are for depopulation.)

Gates has publicly spoken about the benefits of slowing population growth through improved healthcare several times. For example, in a 2010 TED talk on ways to reduce climate emissions, Gates acknowledged the population factor and stated we could reduce this “if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare and reproductive health services.”

He is one of the wealthiest and most influential individuals in the world. The Land Report magazine reported in January that Gates has amassed the largest portfolio of private farmland in the U.S.

A $171 million purchase of 14,500 acres of prime eastern Washington farmland in 2018 gave him an estimated 242,000 acres of farmland, which is nearly the size of Hong Kong.

This is part of a broader 269,000-acre land portfolio belonging to Gates and associated entities across 19 states, with the largest holdings in Louisiana (69,071 acres), Arkansas (47,927 acres) and Arizona (25,750 acres).

A media mogul like Turner and a tech multi-billionaire like Gates are not the kind of people who want to own large pieces of land – unless some sort of a guide compels them to do so. In their minds, at least, they’re trying to protect nature.

