One of our dear friends in Hawaii, grassroots activist Margaret Mejia, joins the MAGA Institute Podcast to recount her battle with doctors and nurses when she was recently hospitalized with an upper-respiratory illness.

By the Grace of God, Margaret has been following the CoronaCon from the very beginning and knew to be taking Vitamin D3 and zinc, as recommended on this podcast by Dr Eric Nepute, and to refuse treatment with remdesivir, dexamethasone, and vancomycin, as recommended on this podcast by Dr Bryan Ardis, but rather to insist treatment with ivermectin and zinc, as Dr Ardis recommended, and with inhaled budesonide, as recommended on this podcast by Dr Richard Bartlett.

Margaret knew her rights and knew that the doctors work for her, not the other way around. When her primary care physician refused to prescribe ivermectin, Margaret switched doctors to one who would. When the doctors and nurses in the hospital tried to gaslight her into accepting treatment with remdesivir and dexamethasone, Margaret stood her ground.

More and more people—not just in Hawaii, but worldwide—are waking up to the fact that it’s government that is the true pandemic.

Margaret joins Brooke and Timbo in exhorting you to do your own research, to know your rights, and to not bow down to a government and to a captive medical establishment that does NOT have your best interests at heart.

