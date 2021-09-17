https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/17/heres-an-old-tweet-from-jen-rubin-where-she-says-its-not-off-the-record-if-the-journo-doesnt-agree-to-it/

An old exchange between Jen Rubin and Eli Lake shows that she knew that her conversation with Politico was not off the record unless the journo interviewing her agreed to it:

It’s not off the record for the journalists you don’t invite to the off the record meeting http://t.co/uiDwY7Cd6G — Eli Lake (@EliLake) February 22, 2013

@EliLake or even those who dont agree to be otr — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 22, 2013

Rubin and the NYT’s Maggie Haberman also got into it on Twitter after Haberman accused her of not knowing how journalism worked:

For the uninitiated – and the initiated pretending they don’t know because it’s a fun way to slam a reporter – off the record is an agreement. Don’t send an email saying OTR – especially when you’re ostensibly in journalism! – and not wait for the reporter to agree — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 17, 2021

This is really basic stuff, and folks in the current White House – many of whom have long experience dealing with reporters – know this. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 17, 2021

People can take issue with the timing of a story or the subject of a story. But suggesting the reporter did something nefarious when the person didn’t follow the way OTR works is wrong. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 17, 2021

no, just really low class when dealing with a fellow journalist on something not a newsworthy scoop! I mean really, who behaves that way… — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 17, 2021

Why is this his responsibility and not yours to know how journalism works? — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 17, 2021

I don’t think you understood. Re-read the tweet. Or not. Whatever… — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 17, 2021

LOL!

Seems like everyone understood. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 17, 2021

Put this exchange in a museum:

***

