Anthony Gonzalez/AP Photo (Headline USA) One of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in “inciting” the Jan. 6 siege at the Capitol announced Thursday night he will not seek reelection in Ohio next year.
U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a former NFL player with a once-bright political future, cited his two young children for his decision and noted “the chaotic political environment that currently infects our country.”
“While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant factor in my decisions,” Gonzalez said in his statement.
Gonzalez, 36, would have faced Max Miller in the 2022 primary.
Trump has endorsed Miller, his former White House and campaign aide, and rallied for him this summer.
In a statement, Miller’s campaign called Gonzalez’s announcement Thursday “good news for the voters of our district,” said Gonzalez had “dishonored the office by betraying his constituents” with his impeachment vote.Gonzalez represents northeast Ohio’s 16th Congressional District, in the northeastern part of the state.The Ohio Republican Party censured Gonzalez in May […]
