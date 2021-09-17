https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/17/how-can-she-not-see-the-hypocrisy-drew-holden-takes-vaccine-flip-flopper-joy-reid-for-a-delightful-stroll-down-memory-lane-screenshots/

On her MSNBC show last night, Joy Reid explained to guest Michael Eric Dyson that there’s absolutely nothing intellectually consistent about shaming the unvaccinated in 2021 when she was firmly anti-vaxx in 2020, because Donald Trump was president in 2020 and no rational person would ever trust any vaccine developed during his administration.

Apparently Joy Reid is just crossing her fingers really, really hard that people have forgotten the extent to which she was “hesitant” while Donald Trump was in office. So she’ll no doubt be disappointed to see that Drew Holden has not, in fact, forgotten any of it.

This is gold, folks:

To be fair, we’re not sure she actually has a reflection.

