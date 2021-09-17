https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/17/cnns-lemon-unvaxxed-are-stupid-time-to-start-shaming-them/

NEW YORK CITY — During the nightly handoff between their shows on Wednesday, CNN anchors Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo exchanged thoughts on their continued disdain for the unvaccinated, with Lemon openly recommending public shaming (which definitely, definitely isn’t already being done on the left) for those who have refused to comply with vaccination initiatives:

CNN’s @DonLemon: Like Trump voters, we should call unvaxxed Americans “stupid” and “start shaming them” “Or leave them behind. Because they’re keeping the majority of Americans behind.” pic.twitter.com/6Ga4oQ7kic — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2021

RedState reports:

“We have to stop coddling people,” Lemon said, saying “like Trump voters,” they are “stupid.” “It’s time to start shaming them, or leave them behind. Because they’re keeping the majority of Americans behind.” “Stop it with the ignorance,” Lemon declared. “And we have to stop saying, ‘Oh well you have to listen to people.’ No, you don’t. These people are being harmful to the greater good. You don’t have to listen to a minority of people who are being harmful to the greater good and who are not acting on logic, reason and science.” “You’re going to question the vaccine, but you’re going to take a horse dewormer,” Cuomo agreed, repeating that same stupid, false talking point against ivermectin which is an anti-parasitic drug for humans. It is prescribed by some doctors for COVID, although it hasn’t been approved for that use by the FDA.

My favorite aspect of the whole “listen to the experts, do what we say, and shut up” school of thought that most in the media ascribe to is how innately contradictory it is — it’s a philosophy that basically states that they care about you so much that they’ll verbally beat you into submission if you don’t care the way they do.

Leftists like Lemon have such an inflated sense of unearned moral superiority that they draw from believing their politics to be reflective of a unique sense valuation of society’s greater good. But at the same time, they’ll label anyone who disagrees with them on public policy dregs to society.

For the left, political disagreement doesn’t make you the opposition. It makes you the enemy, it makes you stupid, and it makes you evil — and that’s how they’ve managed to heat up the discourse to a point where exchanges like these are commonplace.

