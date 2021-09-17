https://www.oann.com/imf-board-reviewing-report-on-georgievas-actions-at-world-bank-spokesman/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=imf-board-reviewing-report-on-georgievas-actions-at-world-bank-spokesman



FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

September 17, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is reviewing an independent report prepared for the World Bank about the actions of IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in her previous senior role at the World Bank, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Friday.

Georgieva has said she disagrees “fundamentally with the findings and interpretations” https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16 of that report, which alleges that she and other World Bank officials pressured staff to boost China’s ranking in a flagship report. She briefed the board on the issue early on Thursday.

“The IMF board is currently reviewing this matter,” Rice told Reuters, adding, “As part of the regular procedure in such matters, the ethics committee will report to the board.”

The results of the independent investigation, published on Thursday, said World Bank leaders, including then-chief executive Georgieva, applied “undue pressure” on staff to boost China’s ranking in the bank’s “Doing Business 2018” report.

Rice had no immediate comment on when the IMF ethics committee would report to the executive board.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)

