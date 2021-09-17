https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/incredible-photos-from-space-first-all-civilian-astronaut-crew/
Orbital sunset…
View of an orbital sunset from Dragon’s cupola pic.twitter.com/Fl1fLrXD9o
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 18, 2021
First All Civilian Astronaut Crew…
View from Dragon’s cupola pic.twitter.com/Z2qwKZR2lK
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 16, 2021
My goodness!!! How beautiful and sexy dragons are!Earth is beautiful,It’s time to start planning your trip beyond the atmosphere. space will be the ultimate vacation spot .It’s what happens when we see the earth from space, we are forever changed. isn’t it exactly why we travel? pic.twitter.com/4spf9jweiW
— venus 🧜♀️ (@venus47203379) September 16, 2021
Inspiration4 | In-Flight Update with the Crew