Joe Walsh is just so tired you guys.

SO TIRED.

He’s thinking about calling it quits because his former base in the GOP just won’t take his little musket and truth seriously. Or something.

We thought this guy was insufferable when he was a Trump supporter, but his new con of ‘sensitive former GOP guy who just wants to make the world a better place so please support him Lefties’ is far worse. Although to be fair, they are buying it line, hook, and sinker.

BUT HE’S THINKING OF CALLING IT QUITS.

Not looking for any sympathy. Not at all. But I’m just so tired. Thinking of calling it quits. I mean, every day I grab my musket and try to put truth in front of the GOP base, my former supporters. It’s so exhausting. Apologies for venting. I just need a good night’s sleep. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 16, 2021

Joe, bro, literally nobody cares.

Go ahead.

Quit.

This is such a patently bullshit Tweet. You don’t try to put truth in front of anyone. You try to put your warped, butthurt, #NeverTrump garbage in front of them. You aren’t a victim nor part of the solution. You’re part of the problem. https://t.co/bvQNjrKfSq — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) September 16, 2021

The line about his little musket is just pathetic.

Yup, still rolling our eyes and we read this nonsense last night.

Joe, you’re full of crap and that’s why no one listens to you. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) September 17, 2021

Your mom dresses you funny and you smell bad.

Dude, your enemy has been vanquished due to the democratic process known as “elections”. No one is paying for your gunpowder and grapeshot. Go home. It’s over. You’re still here? Go home. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) September 17, 2021

Go.

Home.

We get the feeling that Joe was looking for some tweets begging him to PLEASE STAY OMG WE NEED YOU and yeah, it didn’t go that way. Sure, there are a few tweets telling him they need him in this fight but for the most part they look like this.

Lol, someone needs a nap & a hug before he attempts his next grift. — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) September 17, 2021

Poor baby.

You shot yourself in the foot then blamed the gun.

You’re not tired. You’re failed. — Tandy (@DanTypo) September 17, 2021

IRL LOL — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 17, 2021

Yeah, we laughed.

You will not be missed. — johnny Sigh (@johnnycy89) September 16, 2021

Do it Joe and do ALL of us a favor. — Claud B’s Revenge (@b_clad) September 17, 2021

Literally no one cares bro — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱 (@FallerForIt) September 16, 2021

No one.

You ever wonder why everyone around you always seems wrong about everything? — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) September 16, 2021

Grow up, you sad piece of crap. — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 17, 2021

Lmfao. You haven’t spoken an ounce of truth in years. But i agree you should give up. Bye Felicia — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) September 17, 2021

Don’t let the door hit ya’ on the a*s o your way out, Joe.

***

